Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 103,203,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,771. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
