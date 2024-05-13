Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 162.8% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 103,203,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,771. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

