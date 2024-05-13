Comparing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QT Imaging and Vaso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A Vaso $81.02 million 0.59 $4.80 million $0.03 8.57

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -18.78% Vaso 5.93% 19.02% 6.59%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares QT Imaging and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QT Imaging and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vaso beats QT Imaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging equipment and ultrasound systems, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices and software. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure signals, including cloud-based software and algorithm subscription services; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems for non-invasive and outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

