Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Critical Contrast

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 36.80% 22.83% 20.05% Similarweb -9.04% -129.91% -8.50%

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.41 $117.34 million $0.64 7.56 Similarweb $218.02 million 2.60 -$29.37 million ($0.25) -28.88

This table compares Yalla Group and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Similarweb 0 0 6 0 3.00

Similarweb has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Similarweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

