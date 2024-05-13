CIBC Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$38.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDI. National Bankshares lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:GDI traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.17 and a 12 month high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.