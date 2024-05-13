Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 528,823 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Ford Motor worth $333,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 42,314,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,340,992. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

