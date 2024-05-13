Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 357,414 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $318,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 171,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $51,012,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

