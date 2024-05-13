Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 883,416 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Truist Financial worth $322,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,079. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.