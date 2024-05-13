Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Ross Stores worth $314,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $250,224,000 after acquiring an additional 247,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 955,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

