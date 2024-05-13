Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Centene worth $305,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centene by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after buying an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after buying an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,975,000 after buying an additional 117,243 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

