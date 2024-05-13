Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $301,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after buying an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,691,000 after acquiring an additional 185,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $75.69. 2,604,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $76.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

