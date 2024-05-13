Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $296.05 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.26. 882,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.