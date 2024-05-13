Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 475 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of CRH worth $298,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.12. 2,086,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.