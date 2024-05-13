Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 136,104 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.93% of F.N.B. worth $293,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,219. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.