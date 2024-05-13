Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,224 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,159,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $288,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 183,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

