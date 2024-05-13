Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 244,765 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $292,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,088,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.