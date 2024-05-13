QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,676 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VST traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,781. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

