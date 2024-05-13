QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

