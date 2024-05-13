QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,433 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Block by 12.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Block by 615.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,661. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

