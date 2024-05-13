STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.56. 980,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,109. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.