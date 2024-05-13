Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.36.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 605,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

