Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.85

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 42173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

