Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.15

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 30161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

