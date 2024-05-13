Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.59.

LOW stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.21. 758,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.43. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

