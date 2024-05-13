The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.83

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 13631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.