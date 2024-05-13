Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.00

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

