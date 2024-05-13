Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 3653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a net margin of 86.46% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1658185 EPS for the current year.
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
