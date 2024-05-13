Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 3653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Westaim alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WED

Westaim Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 16.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a net margin of 86.46% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1658185 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.