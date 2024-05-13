Analysts’ New Coverage for May 13th (AAL, ADI, ALGM, AMD, AMS, AVGO, BDSX, CAMT, CLLS, CMMB)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 13th:

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). They issued a buy rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). They issued a hold rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V). They issued an overweight rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.