Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.94

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 14101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

