Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWEN. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.03. 433,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Clearway Energy by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 4,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 77,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

