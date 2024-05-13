Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $190.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $184.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of H stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.58. 155,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,525. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $3,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 278.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

