Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.