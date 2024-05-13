RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RADCOM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RADCOM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

