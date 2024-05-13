SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Short Interest Update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
SILV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 667,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SILV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
