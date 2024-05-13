Short Interest in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Drops By 17.0%

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 293,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. Analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Sadot Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

