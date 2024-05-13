Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MSS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.15. 17,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maison Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

