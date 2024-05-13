STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.9 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
SNVVF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.