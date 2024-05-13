STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.9 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.