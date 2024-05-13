Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHPF remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

