Jump Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 997,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,764. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

