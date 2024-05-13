Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

