CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries
In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,174 shares of company stock worth $21,526,661. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.