CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

CCL.B traded up C$2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,266. The stock has a market cap of C$12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$74.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,174 shares of company stock worth $21,526,661. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

