Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$151.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.63.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$0.90 on Friday, hitting C$144.97. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

