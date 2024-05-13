Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.42

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 76731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

