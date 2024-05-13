Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.33

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 342270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

