Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.33

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 342270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.
The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
