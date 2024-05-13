First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.89

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 37720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $973.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
