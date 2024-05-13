First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.89

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 37720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $973.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,255,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.