Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 45299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.