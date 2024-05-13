QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.73

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.73 and last traded at $184.40, with a volume of 944884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.