Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $740.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $629.28. 281,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.36. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.