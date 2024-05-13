Hedera Price Down 3% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $79.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00052879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.72581 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10319227 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $70,868,497.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

