Cerillion Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cerillion Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($19.72). The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,532.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,490.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of £463.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,679.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.48).
About Cerillion
