Cerillion Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cerillion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($19.72). The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,532.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,490.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of £463.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,679.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.48).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

