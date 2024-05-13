LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

